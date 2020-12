Seal steals show at Sydney beach by dancing on the sand Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:27s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:27s - Published Seal steals show at Sydney beach by dancing on the sand A seal stole the show at Sydney's Manly Beach on December 1 and attracted a large crowd as the animal played on the sand. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like