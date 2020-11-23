Global  
 

Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:32s
FLOTUS Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor on the theme, 'America the Beautiful', which she said is a ‘tribute to the majesty of our great nation’.

This is also the last Christmas of the Trump family in the White House.

All of the halls, from the East Room to the Red Room, were decked by over 125 volunteers.

‘During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share ‘America the Beautiful’ and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation.

Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home,’ Melania Trump tweeted.

Watch the full video for all the details.


