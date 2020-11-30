How Cher helped save the world's loneliest elephant and brought Kaavan to Cambodia
How Cher helped save the world's loneliest elephant and brought Kaavan to Cambodia
An elephant who was rescued in Pakistan was seen today settling into his new home in Cambodia, touching trunks with a female and taking a mud bath.
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
A 35-year-old elephant has been transferred to a wildlife sanctuary in Cambodia after his miserable...
Deutsche Welle - Published
21 hours ago Also reported by •
FOXNews.com • Upworthy • Terra Daily • Hindu • News24 • VOA News
Kaavan languished for 35 years in a Pakistani zoo without proper care, but thanks to an effort...
CBS News - Published
19 hours ago Also reported by •
FOXNews.com • PinkNews
For years Kaavan was living in substandard conditions at a Islamabad zoo. After a public outcry and...
euronews - Published
21 hours ago Also reported by •
FOXNews.com • PinkNews • Hindu • Upworthy • VOA News
Related videos from verified sources
Cher Sings To 'World's Loneliest' Elephant The World's Loneliest Elephant, Kaavan is headed to his new home in Cambodia thanks, in part, to Cher. But before he touched down in Cambodia, the legendary singer serenaded him with a tune. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:05 Published 8 hours ago
Cher helps 'world's loneliest elephant' find new home Pakistan's loneliest elephant is being relocated to a new sanctuary in Cambodia after popstar Cher campaigned for him to be rescued. The elephant, named Kaavan, has spent 35 years in Marghazar Zoo in.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:55 Published 16 hours ago