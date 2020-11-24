BSF celebrates its 56th Raising Day

'Delhi Chalo': Amit Shah, Rajnath, Tomar attend high-level meeting at Nadda's residence



Amid 'Delhi Chalo' protest by farmers of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, a meeting has been held at the residence of national president of Bharatiya Janata Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal arrived at Nadda's residence to for the meeting to come with a solution to end the massive protest. Farmers are protesting at Delhi borders against the Centre's three farm laws. They rejected conditional talks with the government but are ready for unconditional talks. Earlier in the day, farmers alleged that the Centre has invited only 32 groups of farmers for talks but there are over 500 groups. They demanded to call all the farmer groups.

