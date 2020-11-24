Global  
 

BSF celebrates its 56th Raising Day

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:16s
Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated its 56th Raising Day on December 01.

The event was organised at Chhawla Camp in Delhi.

BSF DG Rakesh Asthana attended the event.

The Border Security Force was constituted on December 01, 1965 and is one of the paramilitary forces of India.


