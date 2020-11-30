Canadian PM Justin Trudeau backs onging farmer protest in India, Watch the video|Oneindia News

Global  
 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has backed the Indian farmers protests raging in India.

He said Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest, noting that the situation is concerning.

He said the news coming out of India about the protest by farmers.

The situation is concerning and we're all very worried about family and friends.

I know that's a reality for many of you.

Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest.

Trudeau said this at an online event to mark the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Trudeau is the first world leader to comment on the farmers' protests.

