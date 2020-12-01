Wuhan is where WHO will start probe into virus origin | Oneindia News

The World Health Organisation which is probing the origin of the Sars-Cov-2 virus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic has said that it will begin its invstigations in Wuhan, believed to be the original epicentre of the outbreak.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: We're doing everything to make sure that we know the origin.

#Wuhan was trending on Twitter this morning.

