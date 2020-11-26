Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: November 30, 2020 (Pt. 2)

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: November 30, 2020 (Pt. 3)



KDKA-TV's Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Chris Mueller discuss the sports topics of the day. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 03:04 Published 8 minutes ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: November 30, 2020 (Pt. 1)



KDKA-TV's Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Chris Mueller discuss the sports topics of the day. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 07:20 Published 20 minutes ago