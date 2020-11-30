Serum Institute of India asserts Oxford vaccine is safe | Oneindia News

The Oxford coronavirus vaccine is 'safe and immunogenic', the Serum Institute of India has asserted after trial volunteer suffers adverse effects; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backed Indian farmers who have intensified their agitation against the new farm laws, called the situation 'concerning'; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will lead talks today with protesting farmers after union leaders agree to meet after no pre-conditions are set; Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the Border Security Force on its raising day.

This and other stories at 2 PM.

