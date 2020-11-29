Disney+ adds Chadwick Boseman tribute to beginning of 'Black Panther'

According to CNN, Disney honored the late actor, Chadwick Boseman on Sunday. Sunday, November 29, was his birthday. He would have turned 44. Boseman died in August after private battle with colon cancer. He won the hearts of fans after starring as King T'Challa in Black Panther, a Marvel superhero franchise. On Saturday, Disney chairman Bob Iger told fans on Twitter that Disney would honor Chadwick on his birthday, in a way that was fit for a Marvel king.
