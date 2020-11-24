Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Equity indices trade in green during afternoon session, Sensex up by 389 points

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Equity indices trade in green during afternoon session, Sensex up by 389 points

Equity indices trade in green during afternoon session, Sensex up by 389 points

The Indian equity benchmark indices were trading in the green on Tuesday afternoon.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex opened at 44,435.83 and was trading at 44,538.52 (at 12:15 pm), up by 388.80 points or 0.88 per cent.

BSE Sensex was trading at a high of 44,599.02 points and low 44,118.10 points so far in the trading session.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 13,078.65 points (at 12:16 pm), up by 109.70 points or 0.85 per cent.

During the trading session, the sectors trading high were -- realty up by 3.24 per cent, telecom higher by 2.86 per cent, oil and gas went up by 2.21 per cent and utilities increased by 1.85 per cent.

The sector trading low was - consumer durables down by 0.17 per cent.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

BSE SENSEX BSE SENSEX Indian stock market index

Huge liquidity, COVID-19 vaccine hopes put Sensex in positive zone: Market expert [Video]

Huge liquidity, COVID-19 vaccine hopes put Sensex in positive zone: Market expert

Market expert Sunil Shah on December 01 reacted on Indian stock and Sensex is in positive zone. He said that it's a good is going on for the investors as there is liquidity rally in the market and liquidity is coming in huge number in the market. Countrymen as well as foreign portfolio investors are also investing in Indian market and that is why the flow is coming to the capital market. Decreasing number of COVID-19 cases and news of its vaccine coming in upcoming months has also boosted the confidence of the investors in the market.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:20Published
Equity indices open flat, Sensex up by 7 points [Video]

Equity indices open flat, Sensex up by 7 points

Equity benchmark indices opened flat on Friday with Sensex up by 7.09 points and Nifty up by 6.45 points. The market had a sloppy opening today amid renewed doubts about a highly-anticipated coronavirus vaccine and concerns surrounding the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. At 9:18 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 7.09 points or 0.02 per cent at 44,325.03.Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 12,993.45, at 9:18 am, up by 6.45 points or 0.05 per cent.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Sensex, Nifty scale fresh record peaks on positive global cues

Equity indices on Wednesday continued to move upwards with the benchmark BSE sensex rising more than...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 148 points [Video]

Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 148 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on November 26 (Thursday) with Sensex up by 148.33 points and Nifty up by 40.80 points. At 9:17 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 148.33 points or 0.34..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:02Published
Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 277 points [Video]

Equity indices open in green, Sensex up by 277 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Wednesday with Sensex up by 277.40 points and Nifty up by 84.85 points. The domestic stock markets opened on a positive note today, building on the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published
Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 208 points [Video]

Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 208 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on November 24 with Sensex up by 208.50 points and Nifty up by 72.25 points. The benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened higher for the second..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published