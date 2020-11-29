How To Ruin Christmas The Wedding Trailer

How To Ruin Christmas The Wedding - Official Trailer - Netflix - What’s worse than having to spend Christmas with your entire family?

Having a wedding at the same time.

This is going to be a Dezemba to remember.

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding arrives December 16.

When family rebel and disappointment, Tumi Sello, begrudgingly joins her dysfunctional family for the first Christmas holidays in years, it’s not the merry return of the prodigal daughter everyone was hoping for.

She manages to ruin her younger sister’s Christmas wedding before it even takes place, and spends the next 6 days frantically trying to get things back on track.