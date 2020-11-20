Global  
 

UK: COVID testing of college students underway before holidays

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Tested en masse before the Christmas break, universities across the UK take unprecedented coronavirus measures as students return home to their families.


Boris Johnson's cabinet meet ahead of Commons vote [Video]

Boris Johnson's cabinet meet ahead of Commons vote

Boris Johnson's cabinet have met ahead of the Commons vote on new Covid regulations. MPs will vote on whether to accept the new revised tiering restrictions in England after the country comes out of lockdown on the 2nd December. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:11Published

Serum says AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine safe, no co-relation with side-effects

 Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, on Tuesday denied allegations that a Covid-19 trial volunteer suffered serious side effects..
IndiaTimes
Kim Jong Un used China's COVID vaccine candidate: analyst [Video]

Kim Jong Un used China's COVID vaccine candidate: analyst

China provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:46Published
MoS Nityanand Rai commends BSF's frontline action amid COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

MoS Nityanand Rai commends BSF's frontline action amid COVID-19 pandemic

Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated its 56th Raising Day on December 01. The chief guest of the event was MoS (Home Affairs), Nityanand Rai. Addressing the gathering, Rai said, "We also commend the BSF's frontline action in our fight amid COVID-19. Our personnel have also been infected but never gave up their spirit to fight." He further said "Our neighbour is committing ceasefire violations with alarming frequency, and smuggling narcotics substances across the border. We're also uncovering more and more covert tunnels used for infiltration."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:59Published

'90 Day Fiance' Star Jon Walters Dyes Beard, Going Full Santa for Holiday Gig

 Times are tough for "90 Day Fiancé" star Jon Walters ... so he's making extra Christmas cash as Santa Claus. Check out Jon's brand-new look for his Santa side..
TMZ.com
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House [Video]

Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House

FLOTUS Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor on the theme, 'America the Beautiful', which she said is a ‘tribute to the majesty of our great nation’. This is also the last Christmas of the Trump family in the White House. All of the halls, from the East Room to the Red Room, were decked by over 125 volunteers. ‘During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share ‘America the Beautiful’ and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home,’ Melania Trump tweeted. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:32Published

Melania Trump unveils 2020 White House Christmas decorations

 The first lady revealed the Christmas decorations on Twitter with a 1-minute video that showcased the festive halls and rooms of the White House.
CBS News

Medical experts pushing COVID-19 testing during holidays [Video]

Medical experts pushing COVID-19 testing during holidays

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) --With the holiday season in full swing medical experts are pushing middle georgia residents to get tested for COVID-19 after the Thanksgiving holiday .

Credit: WMGTPublished
Pharmacy alumni return to D'Youville to help college test out of remote learning requirements [Video]

Pharmacy alumni return to D'Youville to help college test out of remote learning requirements

D’Youville College was able to order 1,000 rapid covid tests from New York State’s Health Department and test its entire on-campus population in under a week.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:07Published
College students head out for holiday as COVID-19 looms [Video]

College students head out for holiday as COVID-19 looms

College students head out for holiday as COVID-19 looms

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:18Published