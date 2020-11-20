UK: COVID testing of college students underway before holidays

Boris Johnson's cabinet have met ahead of the Commons vote on new Covid regulations. MPs will vote on whether to accept the new revised tiering restrictions in England after the country comes out of lockdown on the 2nd December. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
China provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Gloria Tso reports.
Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated its 56th Raising Day on December 01. The chief guest of the event was MoS (Home Affairs), Nityanand Rai. Addressing the gathering, Rai said, "We also commend the BSF's frontline action in our fight amid COVID-19. Our personnel have also been infected but never gave up their spirit to fight." He further said "Our neighbour is committing ceasefire violations with alarming frequency, and smuggling narcotics substances across the border. We're also uncovering more and more covert tunnels used for infiltration."
FLOTUS Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor on the theme, 'America the Beautiful', which she said is a ‘tribute to the majesty of our great nation’. This is also the last Christmas of the Trump family in the White House. All of the halls, from the East Room to the Red Room, were decked by over 125 volunteers. ‘During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share ‘America the Beautiful’ and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home,’ Melania Trump tweeted. Watch the full video for all the details.
