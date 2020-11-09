Global  
 

'A scotch egg is a substantial meal' reiterates Gove

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has reiterated that a scotch egg is substantial meal.

His comments come after he had previously contradicted Cabinet colleague George Eustice over the status of the egg and sausage meat combination.

The definition matters because under the Tier 2 restrictions, affecting the majority of England's population from Wednesday, pubs can only serve alcohol to customers consuming a substantial meal - something that would normally be considered a main course.

