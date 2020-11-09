'A scotch egg is a substantial meal' reiterates Gove
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:08s - Published
'A scotch egg is a substantial meal' reiterates Gove
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has reiterated that a scotch egg is substantial meal.
His comments come after he had previously contradicted Cabinet colleague George Eustice over the status of the egg and sausage meat combination.
The definition matters because under the Tier 2 restrictions, affecting the majority of England's population from Wednesday, pubs can only serve alcohol to customers consuming a substantial meal - something that would normally be considered a main course.
Report by Thomasl.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Michael Gove tells BBC Breakfast it's 'up to any individual pub owner' whetherto admit customers if they hadn't received a coronavirus vaccine. The Ministerfor the Cabinet Office said mass vaccination represented 'an exit strategy'from the situation the country was facing.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
The First Ministers for Scotland and Wales on Tuesday supported a move by theU.K. government to plan a five-day lifting of restrictions designed to combatcoronavirus over the Christmas period. Restrictions will be lifted across theU.K. between Dec. 23 and Dec. 28, with up to three households being allowed tomeet indoors as a part of a "bubble" within that period.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove has announced the government and devolved administrations have agreed on a relaxation of Covid restrictions over the Christmas period.
For five days, between December 23 to December 27, people will be able to form a Christmas social bubble allowing three households to get together under one roof.
Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Drinkers could order a Scotch egg with their pint to get around the Tier 2restrictions in England, Environment Secretary George Eustice has suggested.Mr Eustice said the snack would constitute a “substantial meal” under therules, which will only allow alcohol to be served with food in Tier 2 areasfrom Wednesday.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
George Eustice says that negotiations with the EU over a post-Brexit trade deal could be extended by "a few more days" if "progress is made this week". The environment secretary added that the government will not back down on clauses reinstated into the Internal Market Bill which breach international law. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson's cabinet have met ahead of the Commons vote on new Covid regulations. MPs will vote on whether to accept the new revised tiering restrictions in England after the country comes out of lockdown on the 2nd December. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Deloitte has been appointed as the administrators for fashion retail group Arcadia, which is behind brands including Topshop, Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, Evans and Wallis.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn