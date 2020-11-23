Huge liquidity, COVID-19 vaccine hopes put Sensex in positive zone: Market expert

Market expert Sunil Shah on December 01 reacted on Indian stock and Sensex is in positive zone.

He said that it's a good is going on for the investors as there is liquidity rally in the market and liquidity is coming in huge number in the market.

Countrymen as well as foreign portfolio investors are also investing in Indian market and that is why the flow is coming to the capital market.

Decreasing number of COVID-19 cases and news of its vaccine coming in upcoming months has also boosted the confidence of the investors in the market.