Millie Bobby brown asks for respect from fans are after difficult encounter
Millie Bobby Brown was left in tears after describing in a video online how it felt being hounded for a video during a recent shopping trip with her mum.
Millie Bobby Brown mourning grandmother
Millie Bobby Brown is mourning her beloved grandmother who passed away following a battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Millie Bobby Brown is feeling "disrespected" after a strange interaction with a fan. The 16-year-old...
E! Online - Published
