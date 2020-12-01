Global  
 

Debenhams starts liquidation process after Arcadia collapse

Debenhams starts liquidation process after Arcadia collapse

Debenhams is to start a liquidation process after JD Sports confirmed it haspulled out of a possible rescue deal, putting 12,000 workers at risk.

The 242-year-old department store chain said its administrators have “regretfully”decided to start winding down operations while continuing to seek offers “forall or parts of the business”.


