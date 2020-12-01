Body Stories: Jonathan Van Ness on Self-Acceptance, Health, and Recovery

Our December 2020 cover star, Jonathan Van Ness, sits down with us to talk about how discovering he was HIV-positive and recovering from his meth addiction led to more self-discovery and acceptance.

From figure skating as self-care to eating however many cookies he wants at night, JVN proves that self-love and growth will always look and feel good for him.