Happy, proud to reach this stage: Kashmir BSF IG on 56th Raising Day

He said, "It's the 56th Raising Day of BSF and I am sure the sentinels, officers and employees all would be happy and proud to reach this stage." The Border Security Force was constituted on December 01, 1965 and is one of the paramilitary forces of India.



Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated its 56th Raising Day on December 01. The chief guest of the event, MoS (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai felicitated the BSF personnel. DG of BSF, Rakesh Asthana said, "I pay my respects to families of all BSF personnel who've lost their lives in the line of duty. The BSF is the sentry to the more than 6,000 km long international border of the country. The BSF constituted with 25 battalions, is 192 battalions strong today. BSF is also working to find technical solutions to counter drone infiltrations on the western border. He further said, "We want to assure the country that our men will always stand to protect the country from the coward infiltration attempts of Pakistan, which we see have risen in the recent past." He then added, "On 20 June 2020, in the Kathua sector in Jammu, the BSF had intercepted a drone with a huge payload of weapons and ammunition." Credit: ANI Duration: 03:57 Published on January 1, 1970 MoS Nityanand Rai commends BSF's frontline action amid COVID-19 pandemic



Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated its 56th Raising Day on December 01. The chief guest of the event was MoS (Home Affairs), Nityanand Rai. Addressing the gathering, Rai said, "We also commend the BSF's frontline action in our fight amid COVID-19. Our personnel have also been infected but never gave up their spirit to fight." He further said "Our neighbour is committing ceasefire violations with alarming frequency, and smuggling narcotics substances across the border. We're also uncovering more and more covert tunnels used for infiltration." Credit: ANI Duration: 01:59 Published on January 1, 1970

Srinagar City in Jammu and Kashmir, India J-K DDC elections: Polling for 2nd phase underway



Polling underway in the second phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Panchari area of Udhampur. People were also seen standing in a queue at a polling booth in Srinagar's Balhama area, waiting for their turn to cast their votes. DDC elections will be held in eight phases and will go on till December 19. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41 Published on January 1, 1970 Watch: BRO rescues passengers stuck in snow due to avalanche at Zojila Pass



BRO rescued five passengers stuck in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar. Passengers were stuck at Zojila Pass due to avalanche. Portion of the car can be partially seen stuck in the snow. Vehicle was pulled out of snow at Srinagar-Sonmarg road. Vehicles were evacuated and the road was later opened for traffic. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:12 Published on January 1, 1970