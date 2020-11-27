Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena

Opposition parties continue to attack the Modi government over the farmer protests. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that farmers are the real strength of the country and urged people to join their cause. ‘If the farm laws passed by the Modi government are good for farmers, why are they angry?’ Rahul Gandhi asked. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that farmers are being treated like terrorists by the Modi government. Farmers have been protesting at various places in Delhi and Haryana and have rejected the central government's offer to hold talks on December 3 saying that imposing conditions for starting a dialogue is an insult to them. Farmers have called for talks without any pre-conditions and the Opposition parties have also pressed the government to initiate an unconditional dialogue with the farmers. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:17Published
Amid 'Delhi Chalo' protest by farmers of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, a meeting has been held at the residence of national president of Bharatiya Janata Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal arrived at Nadda's residence to for the meeting to come with a solution to end the massive protest. Farmers are protesting at Delhi borders against the Centre's three farm laws. They rejected conditional talks with the government but are ready for unconditional talks. Earlier in the day, farmers alleged that the Centre has invited only 32 groups of farmers for talks but there are over 500 groups. They demanded to call all the farmer groups.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition over the farmer protests. While addressing a public meeting in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, PM Modi said that those people who cheated farmers for several decades have now lost power and are spreading lies and fear in the minds of the farmers. ‘These same people have in the past played tricks with farmers in the name of MSP, loan waiver and fertiliser subsidy,’ PM Modi said. He added that his government is committed to increasing the income of farmers. ‘The new agricultural laws have been brought in for benefit of the farmers. We will see and experience benefits of these new laws in the coming days,’ he added. PM Modi said that it is natural for some farmers to have questions and added that they were skeptical as they had been cheated in the past. The attack comes as thousands of farmers are gathered at the entry points of the national capital, seeking the repeal of the three laws. The opposition has been targeting the Modi government over the plight of the farmers. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:17Published