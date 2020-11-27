Global  
 

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar joined Shiv Sena, in the presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray on December 01.

Matondkar, who fought Lok Sabha elections from North Mumbai from Congress party lost to BJP's Gopal Shetty last year.


Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena

 Matondkar had last year resigned from the Congress party, a key ally of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.
