Watch: BSF celebrates its 56th Raising Day; PM Modi, HM Shah extend wishes

Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated its 56th Raising Day on December 01 across the nation. BSF personnel celebrated the event in Srinagar today. Kashmir BSF IG, Rajesh Mishra also attended the event. He said, "It's the 56th Raising Day of BSF and I am sure the sentinels, officers and employees all would be happy and proud to reach this stage." The Border Security Force was constituted on December 01, 1965 and is one of the paramilitary forces of India.
Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated its 56th Raising Day on December 01. The chief guest of the event, MoS (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai felicitated the BSF personnel. DG of BSF, Rakesh Asthana said, "I pay my respects to families of all BSF personnel who've lost their lives in the line of duty. The BSF is the sentry to the more than 6,000 km long international border of the country. The BSF constituted with 25 battalions, is 192 battalions strong today. BSF is also working to find technical solutions to counter drone infiltrations on the western border. He further said, "We want to assure the country that our men will always stand to protect the country from the coward infiltration attempts of Pakistan, which we see have risen in the recent past." He then added, "On 20 June 2020, in the Kathua sector in Jammu, the BSF had intercepted a drone with a huge payload of weapons and ammunition."
Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated its 56th Raising Day on December 01. The chief guest of the event was MoS (Home Affairs), Nityanand Rai. Addressing the gathering, Rai said, "We also commend the BSF's frontline action in our fight amid COVID-19. Our personnel have also been infected but never gave up their spirit to fight." He further said "Our neighbour is committing ceasefire violations with alarming frequency, and smuggling narcotics substances across the border. We're also uncovering more and more covert tunnels used for infiltration."
Amid 'Delhi Chalo' protest by farmers of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, a meeting has been held at the residence of national president of Bharatiya Janata Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal arrived at Nadda's residence to for the meeting to come with a solution to end the massive protest. Farmers are protesting at Delhi borders against the Centre's three farm laws. They rejected conditional talks with the government but are ready for unconditional talks. Earlier in the day, farmers alleged that the Centre has invited only 32 groups of farmers for talks but there are over 500 groups. They demanded to call all the farmer groups.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 1 met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. After the meeting he said, "I spoke to the PM about COVID-19 situation and particulars of vaccination. I also spoke about a possible sensitisation drive to encourage the youth to forego inoculation for those who are more in need, should a viable vaccination be released."
Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan on December 01 withdrew his support from the Khattar led-Harayana government. He said, "In light of the atrocities committed on the farmers, I hereby withdraw my support to the current government." Sangwan on November 30 extended his support to farmers amassed at Delhi borders protesting against the new farm laws and tendered his resignation as chairman of the State Livestock Development Board (Haryana Pashudhan Board). Sangwan is Independent MLA from Dadri was supporting the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state. Farmers have been protesting at various places at Delhi borders and have rejected the offer of "conditional talks". Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Central government is ready for talks with the farmers' unions on December 3.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali. He wished for the festival to bring 'brightness and happiness'. This year too, PM Modi has continued the tradition of spending..
Legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on November 2, 2020. Fans of 'King Khan' gathered outside his Mumbai bungalow, 'Mannat' to greet the superstar. Earlier, Khan had urged his fans not to gather..
