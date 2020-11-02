Global  
 

Watch: BSF celebrates its 56th Raising Day; PM Modi, HM Shah extend wishes

Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated its 56th Raising Day on Tuesday, December 1.

Organised at Delhi's Chhawla Camp, event was attended by BSF DG Rakesh Asthana.

Asthana paid tributes to BSF personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

A parade by BSF personnel also took place during the event to mark the occasion.

MoS Nityanand Rai, who was the chief guest of the event, felicitated the BSF personnel.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and wished all BSF personnel on the occasion.

Home Minister Amit Shah also saluted brave personnel of the force for their national service.

India's one of the paramilitary forces, BSF was constituted on December 1, 1965.


