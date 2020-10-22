Global  
 

Falling: Exclusive Interview with Viggo Mortensen & Lance Henriksen - The film explores universal themes of loss, pain, and the need to connect, with a powerhouse performance by Henriksen at its core.

Falling releases in the UK on 4th December.

For full screening information visit modernfilms.com


