New York Governor Cuomo Warns of Overwhelmed Hospitals

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo blasted the federal government, including HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield, for their failure and "gross negligence" to impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers traveling from Britain.
The U.S. government does not intend to impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers traveling from Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant there, people briefed on the decision said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
In a press conference Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed concern over the new coronavirus strain identified in the United Kingdom, and called upon the U.S. government to mandate testing before people get on flights to the U.S. from Britain or to "halt the flights from the UK now."