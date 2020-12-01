Global  
 

New York Governor Cuomo Warns of Overwhelmed Hospitals

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke on Monday about the rising number of new COVID-19 cases in New York.


U.S.'s failure to screen UK travelers 'reprehensible' -Cuomo [Video]

U.S.'s failure to screen UK travelers 'reprehensible' -Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo blasted the federal government, including HHS Secretary Alex Azar and CDC Director Robert Redfield, for their failure and "gross negligence" to impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers traveling from Britain.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published

Video shows NYC Republicans dancing at maskless holiday party

 "COVID conga lines are not smart," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said of the party that was held amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News
U.S. won’t require COVID tests for UK travelers -sources [Video]

U.S. won’t require COVID tests for UK travelers -sources

The U.S. government does not intend to impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers traveling from Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant there, people briefed on the decision said. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:33Published

Cuomo seeks to test passengers flying from U.K.

 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that he asked airlines flying into his state from the U.K. to make all passengers take a coronavirus test before boarding. (Dec...
USATODAY.com
'Mandate testing... or halt flights from the UK now' -Cuomo [Video]

'Mandate testing... or halt flights from the UK now' -Cuomo

In a press conference Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed concern over the new coronavirus strain identified in the United Kingdom, and called upon the U.S. government to mandate testing before people get on flights to the U.S. from Britain or to "halt the flights from the UK now."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:39Published

“Good reason” to believe vaccines will be effective on new COVID-19 strains: Doctor

 The U.S. saw 105,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday, a sharp decline from the all-time high a week ago. New cases are beginning to trend down overall, but more..
CBS News

House "Problem Solvers Caucus" leaders on COVID relief deal

 President Trump is so far refusing to sign the latest round of coronavirus aid passed by Congress, as he demands direct payments to Americans be increased from..
CBS News

A look at pardons, clemency in waning weeks of Trump tenure

 In the waning weeks of his presidency Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a slew of pardons and commutations, including former members of Congress convicted of..
WorldNews

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announces state's COVID-19 vaccine rollout

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held a briefing Monday as Pfizer's new coronavirus vaccine rolls out...
CBS News - Published


NY cracking down on vaccine fraud [Video]

NY cracking down on vaccine fraud

New York opens investigation to help fight vaccine fraud.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:51Published
New York Weather: CBS2 12/29 Evening Forecast at 6PM [Video]

New York Weather: CBS2 12/29 Evening Forecast at 6PM

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for December 29 at 6 p.m.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:29Published
NYC Firefighters Receive COVID-19 Vaccines While NYPD Officers Continue To Wait [Video]

NYC Firefighters Receive COVID-19 Vaccines While NYPD Officers Continue To Wait

New York City firefighters started getting COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday, but NYPD officers are still waiting for their chance; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published