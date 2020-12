Rihanna and ASAP Rocky confirmed to be dating after enjoying a date in Manhattan Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:46s - Published 2 minutes ago Rihanna and ASAP Rocky confirmed to be dating after enjoying a date in Manhattan Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's rumoured relationship has been confirmed after the pair went out for dinner with friends in New York at the weekend. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like