Ethiopia refugees in Sudan face hunger

Aid agencies say there is enough food to go around, but many say their nutritional needs are not being met.

The United Nations (UN) says Sudan needs $150 million in aid to cope with rushing streams of Ethiopian refugees fleeing the conflict in their country’s Tigray..

Ethiopia refugees struggle in Sudan camps Aid agencies and local volunteers are helping tens of thousands of Ethiopian refugees in eastern Sudan regain a sense of normality in makeshift camps.

Representatives for Sudan say the East African country will exit the accords brokered by the Trump administration if Congress refuses to give it immunity from..

Thousands of Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia's conflict-hit northern region of Tigray have run out of food, the UN's refugee agency, UNHCR, has said. It appealed..

Despite Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's declaration of victory two days ago, the defiant leader of Tigray, Debretsion Gebremichael, said fighting continues..

Food and medicines are said to be running out for millions of people in the conflict-torn region.

'2020 is a bad year for Tigray people': Ethiopian refugee in Sudan More than 45,000 people have fled Ethiopia's Tigray region to neighbouring Sudan.