|
|
|
Ethiopia refugees in Sudan face hunger
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Ethiopia refugees in Sudan face hunger
Aid agencies say there is enough food to go around, but many say their nutritional needs are not being met.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ethiopia refugees struggle in Sudan camps
Aid agencies and local volunteers are helping tens of thousands of Ethiopian refugees in eastern Sudan regain a sense of normality in makeshift camps.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:40Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|