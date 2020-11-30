Global  
 

Christmas lights and holiday shopping bring crowds to central Madrid, despite pandemic

The city of Madrid saw huge crowds of people going Christmas shopping and admiring festive lights over the weekend, raising fears that it could trigger another COVID spike.Daily infections and hospitalisations are generally waning, and the current infection rate is set to drop below 300 cases per 100,000.Its reported that authorities have sectioned off popular shopping streets to limit numbers. 


