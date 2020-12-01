Amazon deforestation at highest level in 12 years, new data reveals

The 11,088 square kilometres that were deforested between July 2019 and August 2020 marks an increase of 9.6% compared to last year.



Related videos from verified sources Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon surges to 12-year high



Destruction of the world’s largest rainforest in 2020 rose 9.5 percent from a year earlier according to government data. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:37 Published 3 hours ago Deforestation in Amazon skyrockets to 12-year high



Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest surged to a 12-year high in 2020, official government data showed on Monday (November 30), with destruction soaring since President Jair Bolsonaro took.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:44 Published 6 hours ago 2021 Jeep® Wrangler 4xe Design Preview



The Jeep® brand has introduced its new Wrangler 4xe, marking the arrival of the most capable, technically advanced and eco-friendly Wrangler ever. Jeep Wrangler 4xe models will be available in Europe,.. Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 03:16 Published 6 hours ago