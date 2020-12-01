Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon deforestation at highest level in 12 years, new data reveals

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Amazon deforestation at highest level in 12 years, new data reveals

Amazon deforestation at highest level in 12 years, new data reveals

The 11,088 square kilometres that were deforested between July 2019 and August 2020 marks an increase of 9.6% compared to last year.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Related videos from verified sources

Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon surges to 12-year high [Video]

Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon surges to 12-year high

Destruction of the world’s largest rainforest in 2020 rose 9.5 percent from a year earlier according to government data.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:37Published
Deforestation in Amazon skyrockets to 12-year high [Video]

Deforestation in Amazon skyrockets to 12-year high

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest surged to a 12-year high in 2020, official government data showed on Monday (November 30), with destruction soaring since President Jair Bolsonaro took..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:44Published
2021 Jeep® Wrangler 4xe Design Preview [Video]

2021 Jeep® Wrangler 4xe Design Preview

The Jeep® brand has introduced its new Wrangler 4xe, marking the arrival of the most capable, technically advanced and eco-friendly Wrangler ever. Jeep Wrangler 4xe models will be available in Europe,..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:16Published