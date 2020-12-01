Amazon deforestation at highest level in 12 years, new data reveals
Amazon deforestation at highest level in 12 years, new data reveals
The 11,088 square kilometres that were deforested between July 2019 and August 2020 marks an increase of 9.6% compared to last year.
