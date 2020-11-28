DDC elections: West Pakistani refugees cast vote for 1st time in Jammu

Voting is underway for the second phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections in Bassi Khurd Village of Jammu.

West Pakistani refugees, who did not have voting rights earlier due to Article 370 and Article 35A are now voting for the first time in DDC elections.

They were seen standing in queue at a polling booth in Jammu on December 01, waiting for their turn to cast their votes.

DDC elections will be held in eight phases and will go on till December 19.