Cumulative positivity rate decreased in India from 7.15% to 6.69% during November 11- Dec 1: Health Ministry

Health and Family Welfare Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on December 1 said that the cumulative positivity rate has decreased in India from 7.15% to 6.69% during November 11-December 1 period.

"In November 2020, the number of recoveries has been more than the number of new COVID-19 cases," he said.