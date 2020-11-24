|
Cumulative positivity rate decreased in India from 7.15% to 6.69% during November 11- Dec 1: Health Ministry
Cumulative positivity rate decreased in India from 7.15% to 6.69% during November 11- Dec 1: Health Ministry
Health and Family Welfare Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on December 1 said that the cumulative positivity rate has decreased in India from 7.15% to 6.69% during November 11-December 1 period.
"In November 2020, the number of recoveries has been more than the number of new COVID-19 cases," he said.
