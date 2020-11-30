'Delhi Chalo': Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal hold meeting with farmers' leaders

Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan on December 01 withdrew his support from the Khattar led-Harayana government. He said, "In light of the atrocities committed on the farmers, I hereby withdraw my support to the current government." Sangwan on November 30 extended his support to farmers amassed at Delhi borders protesting against the new farm laws and tendered his resignation as chairman of the State Livestock Development Board (Haryana Pashudhan Board). Sangwan is Independent MLA from Dadri was supporting the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state. Farmers have been protesting at various places at Delhi borders and have rejected the offer of "conditional talks". Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Central government is ready for talks with the farmers' unions on December 3.
Amid 'Delhi Chalo' protest by farmers of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, a meeting has been held at the residence of national president of Bharatiya Janata Party, Jagat Prakash Nadda. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal arrived at Nadda's residence to for the meeting to come with a solution to end the massive protest. Farmers are protesting at Delhi borders against the Centre's three farm laws. They rejected conditional talks with the government but are ready for unconditional talks. Earlier in the day, farmers alleged that the Centre has invited only 32 groups of farmers for talks but there are over 500 groups. They demanded to call all the farmer groups.
Farmers protesting laws enacted recently to liberalise farm sector intensified agitation. Union govt invited farmers' representatives for the next round of discussions on Tuesday. The next round of talks was originally scheduled for December 3. Decision to prepone talks came after Home Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar's meeting. Shah and Tomar met twice in a span of 24 hours on Monday to discuss the course of action. The discussions will be held at the capital's Vigyan Bhawan at 3 pm. Agriculture ministry has reportedly prepared fresh presentations, videos on farm reforms. Govt is expected to have a few economists from the Niti Aayog to join the discussions. Thousands of farmers have been marching from various states toward the national capital. Monday was the fifth day of protest against farm laws approved by Parliament in September.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar invited leaders of Kisan Unions for talks on December 1 amid ongoing protests against Centre's farm laws. "It was decided that next round of talks will be held on December 3 but farmers are agitating, it's winter and there is COVID. So meeting should be held earlier. So farmer leaders - present in 1st round of talks - have been invited at Vigyan Bhavan on December 1 at 3 pm," said Agriculture Minister Tomar.
