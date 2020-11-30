Global  
 

'Delhi Chalo': Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal hold meeting with farmers' leaders

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Amid the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protests, Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with the farmers' leaders at Vigyan Bhawan.

Central Government is trying to fulfill the demands of the farmers and put an end to their massive protests.

Before the meeting, Tomar said, "The options which we will offer to them will depend on the exact demands which they will represent." Farmers are agitating against Centre's three farm laws.


