COVID-19: India has lowest per million cases in world, says Health Ministry

COVID-19: India has lowest per million cases in world, says Health Ministry

Health and Family Welfare Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on December 1 said that India's average daily COVID-19 positivity rate last week was 3.72% and among all the big nations in world, cases per million in India (at 211 cases/mn) are the lowest.

"Last 7 days trends shows that European nations are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases," he said.


Wisconsin high school student dies of COVID complications

 East High School's principal said junior Isai Morocho died unexpectedly during the Thanksgiving break.
Libya's AIDS crisis exacerbated by Covid-19 [Video]

Libya's AIDS crisis exacerbated by Covid-19

Weeks Late, Biden Gets His Briefings

 Planning for a Covid-era inauguration intensifies: This is your morning tip sheet.
Exponential surge in India's COVID testing; cumulative tests nearing 13.5 crore

With 11,59,032 COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests in India are...
COVID-19: With 38,772 new cases, India's tally breaches 94 lakh-mark

India continues to have one of the lowest deaths per million population globally, said the Ministry...
Cumulative positivity rate decreased in India from 7.15% to 6.69% during November 11- Dec 1: Health Ministry [Video]

Cumulative positivity rate decreased in India from 7.15% to 6.69% during November 11- Dec 1: Health Ministry

Health and Family Welfare Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on December 1 said that the cumulative positivity rate has decreased in India from 7.15% to 6.69% during November 11-December 1 period. "In..

‘Covid positivity rate declining’: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain [Video]

‘Covid positivity rate declining’: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that the positivity rate in the capital is gradually declining. ‘Yesterday, 3,726 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported. The positivity rate is..

Wuhan is where WHO will start probe into virus origin | Oneindia News [Video]

Wuhan is where WHO will start probe into virus origin | Oneindia News

The World Health Organisation which is probing the origin of the Sars-Cov-2 virus that caused the Covid-19 pandemic has said that it will begin its invstigations in Wuhan, believed to be the original..

