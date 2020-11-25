COVID-19: India has lowest per million cases in world, says Health Ministry

Health and Family Welfare Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on December 1 said that India's average daily COVID-19 positivity rate last week was 3.72% and among all the big nations in world, cases per million in India (at 211 cases/mn) are the lowest.

"Last 7 days trends shows that European nations are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases," he said.