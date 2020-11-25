KY Vaccine Distribution 12012020

Global  
 

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
The first Covid-19 vaccine shipments could be arriving as early as mid-December.

Order was upheld.

Governor andy beshear..

Says...the first covid-19 vaccine shipments, could be arriving as early as mid- december.

The state is expecting to recieve more than 38- thousand doses of the pfizer vaccine first..

Moderna vaccines..

Could arrive about two weeks after that.

The governor says..

The majority of the states initial vaccine shipment... will go to long-term care facilitiese go to health care workers at hospitals.

According to the governor..

C-v-s and walgreens are preparing to distribute the vaccines.

In october, the trump administration announced.... agreements with both companies to give vaccinations to long-term care facility residents nationwide.

### "long-term care residents make up almost 66-percent of the deaths due to covid.

Think about that.

If we can get through the vaccinate our residents and our staff, we could cut-off 66-percent of the deaths that we are seeing right now."

### fs img txt bullets:no coronavirus in kentucky office of governor andy beshear coronavirus kyfs-graphic.j ... meanwhile---the now."

### fs img txt bullets:no coronavirus in kentucky office of governor andy beshear coronavirus kyfs-graphic.j ... meanwhile---the state seeing its second highest reported new cases on a monday..

More than 179- thousand people have now tested positive for the virus..

19-hundred people have now died.

At least 17-hundred kentuckians are




