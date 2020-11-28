Police detain Bilkis Dadi at Singhu Border during farmers' protests

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 01, Shaheen Bagh activist, Bilkis Dadi spoke on farmers' protests. Dadi said, "We are daughters and daughter-in-laws of farmers, we will go to support farmers' protest today (December 01)." "We will raise our voice, the government should listen to us," she added.
Farmers continued their protests against the farm laws on December 01. Speaking to ANI, farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait said, "Government has called the Punjab delegation at 3 pm. Later, the government will hold meeting with delegations from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi at 7:00 pm today." "We all want final decision on the matter," he added.
Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 01 during his visit to Burari protest site, Delhi Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot spoke on farmers' protests. Gahlot said, "There should be a proper dialogue and Centre should accept all the demands proposed by farmers as they are genuine." "My primary purpose of visiting protest sites is to ensure the basic facilities for protesting farmers," he added.
Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan on December 01 withdrew his support from the Khattar led-Harayana government. He said, "In light of the atrocities committed on the farmers, I hereby withdraw my support to the current government." Sangwan on November 30 extended his support to farmers amassed at Delhi borders protesting against the new farm laws and tendered his resignation as chairman of the State Livestock Development Board (Haryana Pashudhan Board). Sangwan is Independent MLA from Dadri was supporting the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state. Farmers have been protesting at various places at Delhi borders and have rejected the offer of "conditional talks". Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Central government is ready for talks with the farmers' unions on December 3.
The Oxford coronavirus vaccine is 'safe and immunogenic', the Serum Institute of India has asserted after trial volunteer suffers adverse effects; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backed Indian..
Farmers continued their protest against Centre's farm laws at Delhi-Haryana border. Protesting farmers refused to entertain the government's invite of conditional talks. They have sought involvement of..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01Published