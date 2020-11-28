Global  
 

Police detain Bilkis Dadi at Singhu Border during farmers' protests

Police detained Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Dadi in Delhi on December 01.

She reached at Singhu Border (Delhi-Haryana border) to join farmers' protest.

Farmers continued their protests against the farm laws today.


'Will go to support farmers' protest today': Bilkis Dadi

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 01, Shaheen Bagh activist, Bilkis Dadi spoke on farmers' protests. Dadi said, "We are daughters and daughter-in-laws of farmers, we will go to support farmers' protest today (December 01)." "We will raise our voice, the government should listen to us," she added.

Govt will hold meeting with delegations from UP, Haryana and Delhi at 7:00 pm today: Rakesh Tikait

Farmers continued their protests against the farm laws on December 01. Speaking to ANI, farmer leader and national spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait said, "Government has called the Punjab delegation at 3 pm. Later, the government will hold meeting with delegations from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi at 7:00 pm today." "We all want final decision on the matter," he added.

Centre should accept all demands proposed by farmers as they're genuine: Kailash Gahlot

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 01 during his visit to Burari protest site, Delhi Transport Minister, Kailash Gahlot spoke on farmers' protests. Gahlot said, "There should be a proper dialogue and Centre should accept all the demands proposed by farmers as they are genuine." "My primary purpose of visiting protest sites is to ensure the basic facilities for protesting farmers," he added.

 Soon after she reached the border point to extend her support to the agitating farmers, she was stopped by Delhi Police personnel at the border.
'Delhi Chalo': Independent MLA Sangwan withdraws support from Khattar led-Harayana govt

Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan on December 01 withdrew his support from the Khattar led-Harayana government. He said, "In light of the atrocities committed on the farmers, I hereby withdraw my support to the current government." Sangwan on November 30 extended his support to farmers amassed at Delhi borders protesting against the new farm laws and tendered his resignation as chairman of the State Livestock Development Board (Haryana Pashudhan Board). Sangwan is Independent MLA from Dadri was supporting the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state. Farmers have been protesting at various places at Delhi borders and have rejected the offer of "conditional talks". Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Central government is ready for talks with the farmers' unions on December 3.

The Delhi Police were quick to send back 82-year-old Bilkis Dadi, who became the face of the anti-CAA...
Delhi Police on Tuesday detained Bilkis Bano, the 82-year-old who is known by the moniker "Dadi of...
Singhu border saw tussles between protesting farmers and police personnel through Friday. In...
'Delhi Chalo': Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal hold meeting with farmers' leaders

Amid the ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protests, Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with the farmers' leaders at Vigyan Bhawan...

Serum Institute of India asserts Oxford vaccine is safe | Oneindia News

The Oxford coronavirus vaccine is 'safe and immunogenic', the Serum Institute of India has asserted after trial volunteer suffers adverse effects; Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backed Indian..

Protesting farmers refuse Centre's invite, seek involvement of all 500 groups

Farmers continued their protest against Centre's farm laws at Delhi-Haryana border. Protesting farmers refused to entertain the government's invite of conditional talks. They have sought involvement of..

