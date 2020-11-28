Police detain Bilkis Dadi at Singhu Border during farmers' protests

'Delhi Chalo': Independent MLA Sangwan withdraws support from Khattar led-Harayana govt



Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan on December 01 withdrew his support from the Khattar led-Harayana government. He said, "In light of the atrocities committed on the farmers, I hereby withdraw my support to the current government." Sangwan on November 30 extended his support to farmers amassed at Delhi borders protesting against the new farm laws and tendered his resignation as chairman of the State Livestock Development Board (Haryana Pashudhan Board). Sangwan is Independent MLA from Dadri was supporting the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state. Farmers have been protesting at various places at Delhi borders and have rejected the offer of "conditional talks". Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the Central government is ready for talks with the farmers' unions on December 3.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on January 1, 1970