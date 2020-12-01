Endangered pine marten makes surprise visit to holiday home in Scotland Video Credit: Yahoo News - Duration: 01:15s - Published 5 minutes ago Endangered pine marten makes surprise visit to holiday home in Scotland A cheeky pine marten surprised a wildlife lover - by peeking in through a window at a rural retreat.Neil Bletcher was staying at his holiday home in Ardnamurchan, Scottish Highlands when the tiny woodland creature, which he named 'Spotty Cheek', made a surprise appearance.Spotty Cheek is one of three kits born in spring last year, and Neil has built up a rapport with the tiny critter. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

