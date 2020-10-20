UK rights activists in bid to stop deportations to Jamaica

Paris's Charles de Gaulle has overtaken Heathrow as Europe's busiest airport, with the London hub reporting falling passenger numbers and rising losses.
Heathrow reported a loss of £1.5bn in the first nine months of 2020 - a year when demand for air travel has been hit badly due to the coronavirus pandemic
Heathrow has been overtaken by Charles de Gaulle in Paris as Europe’s busiestairport, with the west London hub reporting rising losses. Heathrow wasEurope’s busiest airport before the coronavirus pandemic.
Rapid outbound COVID-19 testing for passengers has been launched at London's Heathrow Airport, designed to return results in an hour, in an effort to re-open restricted routes and boost traffic for airlines. Lauren Anthony reports.