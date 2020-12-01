Global  
 

White House Coronavirus Adviser Scott Atlas To Resign

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Scott Atlas Scott Atlas American physician and healthcare policy advisor

Eye Opener: Coronavirus vaccines show promise as cases surge

 Promising breakthroughs on COVID-19 vaccines are raising spirits as cases around the country surge. Also, Scott Atlas, a controversial member of President..
CBS News

AP Top Stories December 1 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday December 1st: Arizona & Wisconsin certify Biden win; Science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House; Cuomo says coronavirus surge..
USATODAY.com

Covid: Dr Scott Atlas - Trump's controversial coronavirus adviser - resigns

 Dr Atlas clashed with other scientists after questioning the need for masks and other measures.
BBC News

Science adviser to Donald Trump to leave the White House

 A science adviser to US President Donald Trump who was sceptical of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak is leaving his White House post. A White House..
WorldNews

Trump lashes out at GOP Gov. Doug Ducey after certification of Arizona results showing Biden win

 During the certification, Ducey's phone buzzed with "Hail to the Chief" - a ringtone he has said he uses for White House calls. He set it aside.
USATODAY.com

Trump won't leave graciously, but Pence can and should

 Trump will not be leaving the White House graciously and there are doubts he'll go to Biden's inauguration. But Pence could smooth the way.
USATODAY.com
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House [Video]

Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House

FLOTUS Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor on the theme, 'America the Beautiful', which she said is a ‘tribute to the majesty of our great nation’. This is also the last Christmas of the Trump family in the White House. All of the halls, from the East Room to the Red Room, were decked by over 125 volunteers. ‘During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share ‘America the Beautiful’ and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home,’ Melania Trump tweeted. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:32Published

Donald Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job

Donald Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job Dr Scott Atlas, a science adviser to President Donald Trump who was skeptical of measures to control...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comJapan TodaySky NewsWorldNews


Dr. Jonathan Reiner Offers Up Brutal Takedown of Scott Atlas’ ‘Reckless’ Tenure as WH Covid Adviser: ‘Other Than That It Was a Bravura Performance’

Dr. Jonathan Reiner gives brutal, point-by-point takedown of Scott Atlas' 'reckless' tenure as White...
Mediaite - Published


WEB EXTRA: 2020 White House Christmas Decorations [Video]

WEB EXTRA: 2020 White House Christmas Decorations

The White House has been decorated for the holidays. Take a look inside.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:56Published
Dr. Scott Atlas, Who Fought Against COVID Lockdowns, Resigns From Trump Admin Special Adviser Post [Video]

Dr. Scott Atlas, Who Fought Against COVID Lockdowns, Resigns From Trump Admin Special Adviser Post

Scott Atlas, the doctor who advised President Donald Trump and fought against coronavirus lockdowns, resigned from his White House post on Monday as special adviser to the president, and more. Tom Wait..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:52Published
Dr. Scott Atlas Resigns As Special Adviser To Pres. Trump [Video]

Dr. Scott Atlas Resigns As Special Adviser To Pres. Trump

Dr. Scott Atlas is a proponent of herd immunity, even if most top infectious disease experts are not, and urged people to "rise up" against stricter health measures in Michigan. CBS2's Dick Brennan..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published