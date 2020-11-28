Global  
 

PM fends off questions from his party over tier system

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Boris Johnson has attempted to ease concerns from fellow Conservative MPs over the incoming Covid tier system.

MPs are due to vote on new restrictions, but the Prime Minister is facing a possible revolt from Tory backbenchers who are displeased with regional lockdown plans.

Report by Thomasl.

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

PM announces financial support for 'wet-pubs' [Video]

PM announces financial support for 'wet-pubs'

Boris Johnson has announced that all "wet pubs" are to receive further financial support, as he looks to ward off a Conservative rebellion over his post-lockdown plan. Opening the debate on the tiers system in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister said all "wet pubs" - establishments that do not serve food - will receive £1,000 to "recognise how hard they have been hit" by Covid controls during what would typically be their busiest time of year. MPs are due to vote on Tuesday on measures that would put 99% of England's population into the tough measures of Tier 2 and Tier 3 when the second national lockdown ends on Wednesday. Pubs will only be allowed to open in Tier 2 if they can act as a restaurant, while those in Tier 3 will only be permitted to serve takeaway. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:43Published
'Wet pubs' to receive £1,000 of support amid coronavirus controls [Video]

'Wet pubs' to receive £1,000 of support amid coronavirus controls

Boris Johnson has announced to MPs that all “wet pubs” which do not serve foodwill receive £1,000 to “recognise how hard they have been hit” by Covidcontrols during what would typically be their busiest time of year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:56Published
Cabinet meet ahead of Commons Covid tier vote [Video]

Cabinet meet ahead of Commons Covid tier vote

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is meeting with Cabinet ministers ahead ofTuesday’s vote in the Commons on the proposed post-lockdown changes, with aresult due in the evening. The Government is expected to win the vote on thenew rules – which are due to come into effect the following day – after Laboursaid it would abstain.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Boris Johnson's cabinet meet ahead of Commons vote [Video]

Boris Johnson's cabinet meet ahead of Commons vote

Boris Johnson's cabinet have met ahead of the Commons vote on new Covid regulations. MPs will vote on whether to accept the new revised tiering restrictions in England after the country comes out of lockdown on the 2nd December. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:11Published

Conservative Party (UK) Conservative Party (UK) Centre-right political party in the United Kingdom

Coronavirus: MPs to vote on tougher tiers for England

 Some Conservative backbenchers are threatening to vote against the plans, but Labour will abstain.
BBC News

Britain's Johnson Asks Lawmakers to Back a Tougher Lockdown

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is asking lawmakers to support new, tiered restrictions to keep the nation's hospitals from becoming overwhelmed before a..
WorldNews

Boris Johnson’s unpleasant similarities with Trump are chilling

 Reading former Republican operative Stuart Stevens’ It Was All a Lie: How the Republican Party Became Donald Trump, a new fierce critique of what the party has..
WorldNews

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

China marks 1 year since COVID symptoms were first detected

 A government-sanctioned exhibition on the coronavirus hails President Xi Jinping as "heroic."
CBS News

Ohio Governor DeWine on state's record hospitalizations, COVID-19 vaccine rollout

 A COVID-19 vaccine could be just weeks away, and the Trump administration says it's up to governors to decide who gets it first. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined..
CBS News
COVID-19: India has lowest per million cases in world, says Health Ministry [Video]

COVID-19: India has lowest per million cases in world, says Health Ministry

Health and Family Welfare Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on December 1 said that India's average daily COVID-19 positivity rate last week was 3.72% and among all the big nations in world, cases per million in India (at 211 cases/mn) are the lowest. "Last 7 days trends shows that European nations are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases," he said.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Reddit reveals daily active user count for the first time: 52 million

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Reddit revealed that it now has 52 million daily users, and the number appears to be growing quickly. Reddit..
The Verge
PM departs Number 10 for Commons vote [Video]

PM departs Number 10 for Commons vote

The Prime Minister has departed Number 10 ahead of MPs voting on the latest Covid-19 regulations. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:42Published
Brexit talks continue in London [Video]

Brexit talks continue in London

Brexit talks continue in London as the government urges businesses to make their final preparations before new rules on trade come into force in a month's time. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:36Published