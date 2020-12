Dr. Scott Atlas, Who Fought Against COVID Lockdowns, Resigns From Trump Admin Special Adviser Post



Scott Atlas, the doctor who advised President Donald Trump and fought against coronavirus lockdowns, resigned from his White House post on Monday as special adviser to the president, and more. Tom Wait.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:52 Published 8 hours ago

Dr. Scott Atlas Resigns As Special Adviser To Pres. Trump



Dr. Scott Atlas is a proponent of herd immunity, even if most top infectious disease experts are not, and urged people to "rise up" against stricter health measures in Michigan. CBS2's Dick Brennan.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:22 Published 10 hours ago