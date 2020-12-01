Lewis Hamilton tests positive for coronavirus

With Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton set to miss at least the Sakhir Grand Prix following his...



Related videos from verified sources Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19



Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix, the sport's governing FIA said on Tuesday. It means his dream to match a record number.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09 Published 4 hours ago Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for coronavirus



Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain aftertesting positive for coronavirus. The seven-time Formula One world champion isin isolation after his positive result was.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published 6 hours ago Hamilton to miss GP after positive COVID test



Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 00:55 Published 7 hours ago