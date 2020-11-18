Global  
 

How to Make the Most of 'Giving Tuesday'

How to Make the Most of 'Giving Tuesday'.

The day focuses on charitable giving, following the heaviest shopping week of the year.

#GivingTuesday has raised over $1 billion in the U.S. through online donations.

These three simple steps can help anyone make the most of charitable giving.

First, get educated about where to give.

Sites such as ChartiyNavigator.org or CharityWatch.org can help.

Second, be smart about how much to give.

Philanthropy experts recommend building charitable giving into your budget.

Third, get smart about how to reap the benefit of your giving.

Tax itemization is just one way to write off charitable donations.

Charitable giving is a habit, it is a muscle you build.

The more you engage in it, the better you are going to get, Peter Lipsett, VP DonorsTrust, via CNBC


