WELLCARE: Medicare Enrollment Now through December 7th

C1 3 amber-host: well, the medicare annual enrollment period is now, which of course is an important time for seniors and those with certain disabilities to explore their health insurance options for 2021.

Today, we have dr. alan smith from wellcare to explain medicare, what it covers, things to consider when choosing your plan, and of course tips to help you save money and keep those out of pocket costs low.

Dr. smith, thank you so much for joining us today.

Dr. smith: thank you very much for inviting me.

Amber-host: well, we appreciate your expertise.

Let's start early and easy for everybody.

What exactly is medicare?

Dr. smith: well, medicare is the federal health insurance program for people 65 and older, but also for some people with certain disabilities.

The annual enrollment period runs now through december 7.

This is the time to consider whether there's a plan that you're eligible for that will meet your needs best in 2021.

Amber-host: now dr. smith, we hear a lot about medicare advantage.

Is there a difference between the original medicare and the medicare advantage?

Dr. smith: yes.

Good question.

There's two types of medicare.

There's original medicare that the government created.

It has part a, which covers the hospital, part b, which covers outpatient and your doctors.

Then there's separately a part d for drugs, for prescription drug coverage.

But you purchase that separately when you're getting original medicare.

But then you can see any doctor who accepts medicare.

The other type is medicare advantage, and this is sold by health insurance plans.

It's aimed at helping people have additional benefits such as dental, vision, and hearing benefits.

And also to keep the out of pocket costs down.

For example, there may be lower or no monthly premiums. there may be low or no payments for co-pays for generic drugs.

You try and have extra benefits and lower costs.

Amber-host: what would you say is the most important thing to consider when you're choosing your medicare plan?

Dr. smith: a couple of things.

You want coverage and value.

Coverage would mean make sure that your primary care doctor's in the network, your specialists are in the network.

If you use hospitals or outpatient facilities that they're in the network.

That's the first thing.

Also, it's important that if you believe that in 2021, you may have to receive medical services or procedures, make sure those are covered and the benefits as well.

But then there's added value.

In addition to added value in medicare advantage plans with dental, vision, and hearing benefits, there's also, for example, wellcare gives free fitness memberships, which are gym memberships and free transportation to your doctor and to the pharmacy to pick up your medicines, in-home support services for assistance with household chores and meal preparation.

Amber-host: now a lot of companies are offering medicare advantage during the enrollment period.

What makes wellcare so special?

Dr. smith: at wellcare, we try to go beyond healthcare.

Other things can affect your health.

Social determinants of health include things like, can you access healthy foods, safe housing, transportation.

We have a community engagement program to help you with all of those things that aren't medical, but affect your health.

Amber-host: right now is the annual enrollment period, so this is the best time to reach out and get more information, right?

Dr. smith: right.

Between now through december 7 is open enrollment.

During this time, you can add, change, or drop medicare plans or prescription drug plans and select something new.

Then your new coverage begins on january 1, 2021.

Amber-host: all the information where you can call and visit the website is on your screen right now.

Thank you so much.

We appreciate you.

Dr. smith: thanks.

Have a great day.

