One der Leyen: How has EU chief Ursula done in her first year?

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech have applied to the European drugs regulator for conditional authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine, following similar steps in the United States and Britain, the companies said on Tuesday. Ciara Lee reports.
Thus far, it has helped harmonize how TV networks define their respective audience segments for use by ad buyers. Now the JV that is OpenAP wants to start piecing together viewers themselves. OpenAP's..
All eyes on the first election under the Coronavirus Pandemic that will set the stage for the elections due early next year. First phase of polling in the three-phase Bihar Assembly Elections began in..