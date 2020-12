'It appears third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi now ending': CM Kejriwal



Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on December 19 briefed on COVID-19 situation. He said that it seems third wave of COVID-19 is coming to end. "It appears that the third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi is now ending. Around 90,000 daily tests are being conducted in Delhi today. This is the highest number of daily tests in the country," said Delhi CM.

