Rugby legend to run seven marathons in seven days Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 05:06s - Published 1 minute ago Rugby legend to run seven marathons in seven days Leeds Rhinos' Kevin Sinfield is embarking on the challenge to raise awareness for Rob Burrow and MND. 0

