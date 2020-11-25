World AIDS Day: WHO calls on leaders to maintain HIV services during COVID-19 pandemic

Amid the pandemic, the World Health Organisation is also urging governments not to forget measures to curb HIV infections.

The World Health Organization released new guidelines on physical activity on Wednesday, urging people to ward off sedentary lifestyles.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Monday that gaps in access to life-saving tools are undermining efforts to curb malaria, as deaths from the disease..

The World Health Organisation's top emergency expert said on Monday (November 30) that the world risked future pandemics if it suffered "amnesia" and did not..

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art to mark World AIDS Day In a bid to create awareness among people about AIDS, artist Sudarsan Pattnaik sculpted a sand art on World AIDS Day at Odisha's Puri beach on December 01. The theme of World AIDS Day 2020 is "Global Solidarity, Shared Responsibility". December 01 marked as World AIDS Day every year.

India's progress in HIV prevalence and mortality is noteworthy, but a lot needs to be done to meet the SDG commitment of ending the AIDS epidemic.

In a pandemic, when policy falls short, people die. Amid the growing Covid-19 pandemic and the continuing HIV pandemic, this is clearer today than ever before...

*World AIDS Day* is observed every year on December 1 to raise awareness and educate people about the...

On World AIDS Day on Tuesday, a latest report from the Joint UN Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) has...