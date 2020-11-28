Willoughby Christmas Tree Farm

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 4 minutes ago

Money for non profits.

A new christmas tree farm sprouted up in junction city today--- just in time for the holiday season.

The willoughby family bought the farm in two thousand and three --- and used it as a sod farm.

In 20-12 the family decided to bring it back for it's original purpose as a christmas tree farm.

They planted 15 thousand trees originally but lost 3 thousand to a drought.

"we wanted to try our hand to rebuild the christmas spirit, and enjoy christmas.

So we decided to plant a christmas tree farm, so we have planted about 15000 christmas trees, we lost about 3 to drought, but we've done everything ourselves."

The farm had three thousand trees available for people to buy and chop down.

All trees are 35 dollars no matter the size and the trees range from 5 to 20 feet tall.

Now