McConnell Thinks Congress Can Deliver COVID Stimulus This Month

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discussed the impending COVID stimulus package.

McConnell said there is "no reason" Congress can't quickly agree a new round of coronavirus stimulus.

Business Insider reports that Democrats and Republicans have been at an impasse for months.

Republicans wants a smaller deal while Democrats looking for more.

Congress is meeting for a short session due to end by Christmas, and also has to avert a government shutdown.

Among the issues to be thrashed out are whether to send another round of $1,200 direct payments to Americans.


