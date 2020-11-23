Global  
 

'It's not time to bench Carson Wentz just yet' — Shannon Sharpe on Eagles loss to Seahawks in WK 12 | UNDISPUTED

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 23-17 in a game Seattle dominated for most of the night.

The Seahawk's defense sacked Carson Wentz 6 times and held Philly to under 300 yards of total offense.

And after all the rumors that we’d be seeing a lot of Jalen Hurts last night, the backup QB only ended up recording 2 official snaps as Philly once again rolled with Wentz.

Wentz did have 2 touchdowns, but he also threw a costly interception into the end zone in the 4th quarter.

Hear what Skip Bayless & Shannon Sharpe have to say about Carson Wentz and the struggling Eagles.


