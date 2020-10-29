Global  
 

London Zoo penguins enjoy fishy advent calendar

Penguins at ZSL London Zoo got into the Christmas mood as they were treated to a fishy advent calendar.


Penguins invade Soldier Field [Video]

Four Magellanic penguins from Chicago's Shedd Aquarium stormed the stadium in a recent visit to neighboring Soldier Field.

Meerkats Send Letters To Santa As ZSL London Zoo Prepares To Reopen [Video]

Meerkats at ZSL London zoo have posted their Christmas wishlist to Santa after they were gifted a miniature mailbox with their favourite crickets inside. The charity zoo is preparing to reopen this Wednesday (2 Dec). Zookeeper Luke Taylor said: “all the meerkats want for Christmas is for people to visit the zoo this December, because booking a ticket will support the expert care of our 20,000 animals during this difficult time."

Meerkats at London Zoo send letters to Santa [Video]

Meerkats at ZSL London Zoo posted their Christmas wishlist to Santa today (Mon30 November), after zookeepers gifted the mob a miniature mailbox with theirfavourite crickets hidden inside. As they prepare to reopen on Wednesday(December 2) the charity zoo is urging the public to book tickets to visit itsoutdoor attractions for a festive day out in December.

Halloween has arrived at ZSL London Zoo [Video]

Animals were treated to creepy carved creations in pumpkins to celebrate the spookiest day of the year. For Asim the Sumatran tiger, keepers filled a pumpkin with meaty snacks and even added tiger stripes to match. Elsewhere, the Zoo’s Asian short-clawed otters, meerkats and other residents enjoyed the Halloween action too foraging for their favourite foods in amongst the creepy carvings.

McConnell Thinks Congress Can Deliver COVID Stimulus This Month [Video]

On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell discussed the impending COVID stimulus package. McConnell said there is "no reason" Congress can't quickly agree a new round of coronavirus stimulus. Business Insider reports that Democrats and Republicans have been at an impasse for months. Republicans wants a smaller deal while Democrats looking for more. Congress is meeting for a short session due to end by Christmas, and also has to avert a government shutdown.

Wolverines tear open Christmas treats [Video]

Keepers at Whipsnade Zoo treated their resident wolverine pack to a morning offestive fun. Staff at the UK’s largest zoo sneaked into the wolverines'woodland home before they woke up and decorated it with giant Christmas-themedpinatas.

UK: COVID testing of college students underway before holidays [Video]

Tested en masse before the Christmas break, universities across the UK take unprecedented coronavirus measures as students return home to their families.

London Zoo's meerkats get mailbox to send their Christmas letters to Santa [Video]

The meerkats are sending their Christmas letters to Santa ahead of the zoo’s reopening in December.

Penguins watch Christmas films ahead of Sea Life aquarium reopening [Video]

Gentoo penguins at the Sea Life London Aquarium watch Christmas films ahead ofits post-lockdown reopening on Wednesday.

Check Out These Zoo Animals Play With Their Spooky Halloween Treats [Video]

Ok, so it’s less spookies and more cuties. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

