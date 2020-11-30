Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris Selects Tina Flournoy as Her Chief of Staff

Harris' pick is according to a source with knowledge of the decision.

.

Flournoy, who is currently chief of staff to former President Bill Clinton.

Joins at least two other women of color who've secured senior roles in the vice president-elect's office.

Those women are Symone Sanders and Ashley Etienne.

They will serve as advisers as well as chief spokesperson and communications director, respectively.

.

Flournoy, a Georgetown Law graduate and assistant to the president for public policy at the American Federation of Teachers.

Has held several positions within the Democratic Party.

In 1992, she was deputy campaign manager in the Clinton and Gore Presidential Transition Office and in the White House Office of Presidential Personnel.

In 2000, Flournoy served as traveling chief of staff to Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen.

Joseph Lieberman and finance director for Al Gore's presidential campaign.

In 2005, she was senior adviser to Howard Dean, the Democratic National Convention Chairman at the time