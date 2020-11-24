Why Getting a COVID-19 Test Isn’t Enough for a Safe Holiday Gathering

With the holiday season upon us, friends and family worldwide are figuring out how to safely see each other.

In order to meet in person, guests will likely turn to COVID-19 tests to determine whether they are “clear” to gather.

Unfortunately, experts agree that relying on testing is not a safe plan for holiday celebrations.

COVID-19’s incubation period, the amount of time it takes for a person to become infectious, can potentially last for up to 14 days.

This means that a person could test negative for COVID-19 simply because they haven’t begun “shedding” the virus yet.

The chance of someone having an asymptomatic or mild case with a low viral load of COVID-19 can also complicate holiday plans.

Doctors believe low viral loads are harder for tests to detect.

This means that someone could have no symptoms and test negative for COVID-19, but still be infectious.

Rapid antigen tests, which people are more likely to use because of their speed and low cost, are not always accurate.

The reported rate of false negative results for antigen tests is as high as 50 percent.

PCR tests are estimated to produce false negative rates between 2 percent and 37 percent